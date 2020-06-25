COVID-19 Policies & Procedures

• Please wear a mask and practice distancing.

• Only 6 persons allowed in showroom at a time.

Contact Us:

ADDRESS: 339 Depot Street, Latrobe, PA 15650 PHONE: 724-537-4761

OPEN: Monday-Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 3. p.m. | Thursday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Saturday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VISIT: www.facebook.com/DaintyPastryShoppe/

Dainty Pastry Shoppe is a locally owned bakery in Downtown Latrobe. It officially opened its doors in 1947 and has been handed down for 3 generations of the Colaianne family. Dainty Pastry has become a household name among families in the Greater Latrobe region.

With everything from breads and rolls to donuts, cookies, and wedding cakes, Dainty Pastry can provide you with nearly any baked goods, suitable for any occasion or holiday.

Stop in today to grab a fresh-baked pastry and a cup of coffee!

