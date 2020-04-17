WTAE-TV (Channel 4) and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank raised $1,238,248 in less than 24 hours via Project Community: Day of Giving to help feed neighbors amid the COVID-19 crisis — the largest single-day fundraising in the 62-year history of WTAE.
The virtual telethon, held throughout the day April 15, successfully raised the equivalent of more than 6.1 million meals for area communities. Viewers donated through “text-to-give” and online options. 84 Lumber, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Edgar Snyder and Associates, and The Meredith Group at Hefren-Tillotson gave generous matching fund donations.
“When Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 showed the miles-long lines of cars waiting for food a week ago, we knew Pittsburghers would step up to help,” said WTAE President and General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III. “Local broadcasters have the unique ability to respond quickly and reach the masses in a time of crisis. We are proud we could be of service to our neighbors and our partners at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank , when they need it most.”
“The food bank is incredibly grateful for the support of WTAE Channel 4, its viewers and the entire city of Pittsburgh,” said Lisa Scales, president and CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “Together, we proved once again that we are the City of Champions.”
The virtual telethon was hosted on WTAE Channel 4 and all its digital platforms. Individuals can contribute by texting “WTAE” to 50155 or visiting pittsburghfoodbank.org/WTAETV.
