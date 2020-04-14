A North Huntingdon Township woman was charged Monday after allegedly claiming to have coronavirus and intentionally coughing on a worker earlier this month at a fast food restaurant drive-thru window.
Sharon Kimberly Powell, 48, was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with the April 3 incident at the McDonald’s restaurant along Route 30 at Hempfield Plaza.
Powell was charge via summons. A preliminary arraignment in the case is set for August, according to online court documents.
State police at Greensburg said Powell became upset at a drive-thru window after her drink was served in a to-go cup holder.
Trooper Anthony Direnzo wrote in court documents that Powell “attempted to place the cup holder back through the window,” and after a manager at the restaurant attempted to explain the new drink serving policy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Powell “let the cup holder fall to the ground and began coughing at the employee.”
“(Powell) began purposely coughing at the staff member as well as stating, ‘I hope you get covid-19 and die,’ ” DiRenzo wrote in a police report.
Another customer in the drive-thru lane heard the alleged threats and saw the confrontation, writing down the license plate number of Powell’s vehicle, DiRenzo said. Powell drove away from the scene following the incident, according to witnesses.
The employee told police she felt Powell’s saliva hitting her face and hands as Powell coughed through the window. The employee was sent home following the incident.
Powell is scheduled to be arraigned in the case before Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour on Aug. 7. She is also scheduled to appear before Mansour for a preliminary hearing June 16 on charges of receiving stolen property and retail theft stemming from allegations she stole $510 worth of merchandise between Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 from the Target store in the Hempfield Square shopping plaza on the opposite side of Route 30 from where the alleged drive-thru altercation occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.