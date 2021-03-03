Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.