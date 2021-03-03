Seeking to eliminate a potential barrier keeping eligible Westmoreland County residents from receiving a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, Westmoreland Transit announced it will provide free transportation on its fixed-route buses and shared-ride vehicles to those in need of a way to get to their scheduled vaccination appointments.
Westmoreland Transit executive director Alan Blahovec said any county residents with scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments is eligible to use the free ride service, available Mondays through Saturdays in the service area, including Westmoreland County and Downtown Pittsburgh.
“I had a conversation with Commissioner (Doug) Chew a couple weeks ago about putting together information about how people could use our services to get to appointments. I guess it really just came from working on that information,” Blahovec said of the impetus to introduce the free ride service. “We did receive CARES Act money in the spring, and why not use some of that to help people and eliminate that barrier? If someone needs a ride, we can cover the cost of it so they don’t have to worry about it.”
Westmoreland Transit customer service representatives can assist those seeking rides to vaccination appointments to determine whether a ride on one of the authority’s fixed-route buses is most convenient or if they’ll need a ride through the Go Westmoreland door-to-door service.
Customers seeking to schedule rides to vaccination appointments should call the Westmoreland Transit customer service department at 724-834-9282 from 8:30 a.m. t0 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to make arrangements.
“That’s our goal is just to eliminate that barrier,” Blahovec said. “If someone needs it, it’s here.”
Blahovec noted that Westmoreland Transit is offering the free-ride service to people who have already made appointments on their own to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. He said the authtority’s customer service department has already received some calls from customers mistakenly hoping Westmoreland Transit can help them schedule vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.