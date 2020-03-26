The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will extend the temporary closing of the museum to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensburg facility announced Wednesday.
Previously, the museum announced a closure for an initial period of two weeks to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
“It is hard to believe what has transpired since we announced our temporary closure. I think we are all realizing that the effects of COVID-19 will affect our daily lives for much longer than anticipated. In a continued effort to ‘flatten the curve,’ the Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be closed until further notice as we cannot anticipate when it will be safe for social gathering,” commented Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Anne Kraybill.
The Westmoreland’s administrative staff team members have been and will continue to work remotely, and the museum has also ensured that all staff will continue to be compensated during this time.
“Ensuring the health and well-being of our staff and our visitors is our number one priority. We are still dedicated to our mission of sharing compelling and meaningful cultural experiences and will continue to do so by offering a variety of virtual museum experiences,” commented Kraybill.
The museum will be introducing new online and virtual experiences including virtual tours, live talks, children’s art classes and more.
Current ways to connect to The Westmoreland include:
• Following the Museum on social media (Facebook:@TheWestmoreland, Twitter: @TheWestmoreland, Instagram:@westmorelandmuseum)
• Signing up for eNews to receive updates, information, and relevant resources
• Exploring the permanent collection online
• Reading The Westmoreland’s blog
• Flipping through the online versions of the Museum’s quarterly magazine Perspectives
• Selecting one of our make at home art activities
• Taking a 360-photo virtual tour of the museum
Western Pennsylvania’s only museum dedicated to American art is described as “a place to share meaningful cultural experiences that open the door to new ideas, perspectives and possibilities. The Westmoreland’s extraordinary permanent collection, with its strong focus on the art and artists of southwestern Pennsylvania, is complemented by an impressive schedule of temporary exhibitions featuring both nationally traveling exhibitions and those organized by the museum as well as community-oriented programming and special events.”
Additional information is available at thewestmoreland.org and on the museum’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles.
