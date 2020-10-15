Five more residents and two additional staff members at Westmoreland Manor have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Westmoreland County Commissioners.
The new cases bring the totals at the county-owned nursing home to 117 residents — more than a third of the facility’s resident population — and 34 staff members since mid-September. Three residents have died since the outbreak began at the Hempfield Township facility, county officials have said.
All staff and residents that tested negative at the Manor continue to be retested every three to seven days, and retesting will continue until the facility experiences a period of at least 14 days without any new coronavirus cases since the most recent positive test.
According to county officials, most of the residents who have tested positive for the virus remain asymptomatic. Five residents remained hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday’s news release.
After not recording a single case of coronavirus among residents through the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, Westmoreland Manor saw a surge of positive tests beginning in mid-September. County officials have not disclosed how the recent outbreak at the manor began. In-person visitation at the facility had been halted amid the pandemic before resuming just a few weeks prior to the first positive tests among residents.
County officials halted in-person visitation at Westmoreland Manor again on Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.