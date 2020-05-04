The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) is offering a series of weekly web chats beginning May 5 to help parents and guardians assist their kids in adjusting to the new online learning landscape prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIU team members will be leading the weekly chats from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through the Zoom online conferencing system.
More information about the web chats and a link for joining the sessions can be accessed at www.wiu7.org/apps/news.
Planned topics for the weekly web chats are:
• May 5 — Structure: The importance of creating at home the same structure and predictability a student would experience at school;
• May 12 — Behavior: Tips for minimizing student behavioral challenges at home;
• May 19 — Relationships: Tools for supporting students’ social well-being and allowing them to stay connected with friends;
• May 26 — Self-care: Ideas parents can put into practice to make time to care for themselves.
Educators at multiple Westmoreland County school districts contributed input toward the development of the Training and Consultation (TaC) chats.
“Through our conversation with the different groups of teachers, we identified the most common areas of concern and developed content to support parents as they assist their children with virtual learning,” WIU student services supervisor Jason Stragand said.
