The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) is hosting a Teen Town Hall event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in which high school and middle school students from across the county will share their experiences during coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown with state senators, state representatives and county commissioners.
The broadcast to the WIU YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UC497IpwBWsb35nJl5w7BYCg, begins at 2 p.m., starting with participant introductions and student testimonies.
Elected officials will have an opportunity to direct followup questions to the students and, if time allows, students will have an opportunity to ask the elected officials questions as well.
WIU executive director Dr. Jason Conway and curriculum services division director Tim Hammill will serve as the co-moderators for the event.
“The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit is hosting this town hall forum because it is essential for our community and its elected officials to hear the student experiences during COVID-19 shutdown and their potential solutions to the challenges we face in education and beyond,” Conway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.