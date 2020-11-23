After back-to-back days setting single-day highs for new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases last week, Westmoreland County’s daily new cases dipped back below 200 per day over the weekend, according to figures from the state health department.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s online COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated at noon on Sunday, indicates Westmoreland County had 204 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and added 174 new cases Saturday.
The county’s case total since the start of the pandemic grew to nearly 7,500 cases, according to the state health department. That figure includes 5,897 confirmed cases and 1,593 probable cases. There had been 60,200 negative tests in the county as of Sunday’s update.
According to Westmoreland County’s website, last updated at 4 p.m. Friday, the county had 7,097 total coronavirus cases, an increase of 189 cases from Thursday, when the county set a single-day high with 259 new cases. The county’s case total as of Friday’s update included 5,669 confirmed cases and 1,428 probable. As of the update, there had been 59,625 negative COVID-19 tests in Westmoreland County (89.36%).
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website typically differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
The surge in cases in recent weeks has pushed some school districts to return to remote learning, as Westmoreland County has now spent two straight weeks in the “substantial” category of community transmission after a week where case totals had waned enough to drop the county into the “moderate” category.
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 factors in the incidence rate — the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — and the positivity rate among those tested.
Westmoreland County had remained in the “moderate” level of community transmission since before the start of the 2020-21 school year, but for three weeks had fallen into the “substantial” category after weeks of surging coronavirus case totals. In order to fall into the “low” level of community transmission, the incidence rate over a seven-day stretch must be fewer than 10 residents per 100,000 and the positivity rate must be less than 5%.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Westmoreland County’s incidence rate for the seven-day period of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 was just below the “substantial” threshold at 99.8 per 100,000 and the percent positivity rate fell to 6.7%.
But the county’s incidence rate since then has spiked. For the seven-day period of Nov. 6-12, the county’s incidence rate increased to 144.3 per 100,000 and the percent positivity rate increased to 8.2%, according to the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The incidence rate skyrocketed for the seven-day period from Nov. 13-19. According to the state health department, Westmoreland County’s incidence rate for the period of Nov. 13-19 was 249.3 per 100,000 — an increase of 105 — and the percent positivity rate grew to 10.9%.
Ligonier Valley School District on Saturday announced it would be returning to a full-remote instructional model for at least two weeks, beginning today, Nov. 23, and extending until at least Friday, Dec. 4. The change comes a week after the district returned from two weeks of remote learning to its hybrid model of instruction — a portion of the district’s learners attending in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday while another portion attended on Thursday and Friday, with all learners participating remotely on Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe School District, which returned to full-time in-person instruction on Nov. 16, had not issued any announcement as of 5 a.m. Monday that the instructional model would be changing for the shortened week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. Students are scheduled to attend classes Monday and Tuesday, with an early dismissal on Wednesday. The district had been operating under a full-remote instructional model from Nov. 2 through Nov. 13 before resuming in-person classes.
Derry Area School District on its website announced Friday a schedule change for the holiday week. The district on Nov. 16 returned to full-time in-person instruction for elementary students, while middle- and high-school students returned to a hybrid model similar to the one utilized at Ligonier Valley. Derry Area students had been in a full-remote instructional model since Oct. 13 after learning five staff members tested positive for the virus. According to the announcement on the district website, each of the two groups for hybrid learning will attend school in-person one day this week — either Monday or Tuesday — ahead of the early dismissal planned on Wednesday. The schedule revision doesn’t affect fully remote students or elementary students receiving full-time in-person instruction.
The county eclipsed 200 daily cases three times in November, according to the state health department, while Westmoreland County’s website lists four days with new daily coronavirus case totals topping 200 as of Friday’s update.
Westmoreland County added eight new coronavirus deaths on Friday, according to the county’s website.
There had been 158 deaths among Westmoreland County residents attributed to coronavirus as of Friday’s county update, as confirmed by the state health department through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). The Pennsylvania Department of Health as of its update Sunday listed 163 coronavirus deaths among Westmoreland County residents.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as of early Monday still listed a total of 141 coronavirus deaths — 134 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence. Of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths, 89 were associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
There were 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Sunday, according to the state health department, 14 of them on intensive care units, and four coronavirus patients on ventilators.
Statewide coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge through the weekend, with 6,526 new cases Friday and 6,279 new cases Saturday bringing the state’s total cases to nearly 310,000. That figure includes 288,938 confirmed cases in the state and 20,701 probable cases as of Sunday’s update. Throughout Pennsylvania, 9,842 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department. Of those deaths, 6,179 are associated with long term care facilities.
There were 3,379 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Sunday’s update from the Department of Health, 775 on intensive care units and 371 on ventilators.
Long term care facilities have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic. Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 31,148 coronavirus cases among residents and 6,315 cases among staff members at 1,197 long term care facilities. There have been 6,179 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 36 long term care facilities have accounted for 965 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 131 cases among staff members and 89 coronavirus deaths as of Sunday’s update.
