Westmoreland County and Walmart are collaborating to host a series of community coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinics this month at Seton Hill University.
According to the COVID-19 Vaccine page on the county’s website, vaccinations will be administered by appointment only on April 9, 13 and 14 at Seton Hill’s McKenna Center, 1 Seton Hill Drive in Greensburg.
Appointments for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for those who qualify under Phases 1A, 1B or 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.
To register for an appointment, call 1-800-753-8827 and select Option 1 when prompted.
Those with appointments should park in Parking Lot E on the Seton Hill campus. Free shuttle service from the parking lot to the McKenna Center will be available.
