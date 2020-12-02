Following a month in which Westmoreland County’s total coronavirus (COVID-19) cases more than doubled, the county opened December by marking another grim milestone Tuesday, surpassing 200 deaths attributed to the virus.
With five coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday, Westmoreland County’s total reached 204, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The county’s coronavirus case total increased by 199 on Tuesday, according to the county’s website, reaching 9,460.
That figure includes 7,497 confirmed cases and 1,963 probable cases. There had been 63,797 negative tests as of Tuesday’s update to the county website.
The county saw a steady rise in average daily new cases each week in November. In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day. From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases. In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the week of Nov. 22-28, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day. That period included two days in which the county reported more than 300 new cases — 306 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and 305 on Friday, Nov. 27. Case totals for the last two days of November were lower, with 173 new cases reported Sunday and 129 Monday, according to the county’s tally.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website typically differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
There had been 179 deaths among Westmoreland County residents attributed to coronavirus as of last Wednesday’s county update, as confirmed by the state health department through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). In less than a week, that total has grown by 25.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Sunday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths from 154 to 172. On Tuesday, that total climbed to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence. Of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths, 106 were associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
Statewide coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge with the state’s total cases reaching 367,140 as of Tuesday’s update. That figure includes 340,648 confirmed cases in the state and 26,492 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 10,563 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department. Of those deaths, 6,507 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 35,946 coronavirus cases among residents and 6,752 cases among staff members at 1,279 long term care facilities. There have been 6,507 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 38 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,144 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 143 cases among staff members and 106 coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday’s update.
Health systems locally and throughout the state have been preparing for the surge in cases.
There were 107 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday’s update to the state health department site, up from 97 as of Sunday. Of those patients, 17 were on adult intensive care units, and there were 12 coronavirus patients on ventilators.
There were 4,744 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health, including 967 on adult intensive care units and 524 on ventilators.
