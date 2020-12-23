Despite daily figures for new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases slowing over recent days, Westmoreland County on Tuesday surpassed the 17,000-case mark and added nine more coronavirus deaths in what has been its worst month of the pandemic.
With 302 new cases reported in Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data on the county website, there have now been 17,079 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since March.
That figure includes 13,006 confirmed cases and 4,073 probable cases as of Monday’s update to the state data.
There have been 71,171 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
Tuesday’s new case totals made it seven consecutive days for the county with fewer than 500 new cases, and the county has had fewer than 400 new cases in eight of the last 10 days.
Even so, Westmoreland County has already had more new coronavirus cases in December than it did in September, October and November combined.
As of Tuesday’s update to coronavirus case figures on the state department of health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,818 new cases since the start of December.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases that had been reported through the first eight months of the pandemic. The county recorded 2,130 new cases in October and 462 in September, according to data on the county website.
With nine new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday, the county saw its COVID-19 death total increase to 358, reaching 159 coronavirus deaths reported so far in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County through the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department. With Tuesday’s update, 44.41% of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths have been reported during the month of December.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Friday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 260. Of those deaths, 253 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases had reached 571,551 as of Tuesday’s update. That figure includes 517,859 confirmed cases in the state and 53,692 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 14,212 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department — an increase of 231 from Monday’s total.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,122 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 48,407 coronavirus cases among residents and 8,810 cases among staff members at 1,433 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,554 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 171 cases among staff members and 164 coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients increased slightly statewide in Tuesday’s update.
Statewide, there were 6,151 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday’s update — up from 6,090 on Monday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,236 were in adult intensive care units and 772 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Tuesday’s update there were 178 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 20 in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 25 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 19 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 21.1% of total adult ICU beds — 65 medical/surgical beds and 89 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,499 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s update. Of those patients, 326 were on adult intensive care units and 192 were on ventilators. Overall, 512 of the region’s 1,273 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest and Southeast region are currently the only HCCs in the state that meet any of the criteria. The Southwest region is exceeding the anticipated staffing shortage mark while the Southeast region is facing a potential shortage of medical and surgical beds available. As of Monday’s update, 35.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages, while the Southeast region anticipated only 1.9% of its medical and surgical beds would be available in the next 72 hours.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 0.6% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Tuesday and 48.8% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
