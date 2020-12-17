Westmoreland County surpassed 15,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after 346 new cases were reported Wednesday.
There have been 15,148 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since March, according to the county website.
That figure includes 11,610 confirmed cases and 3,538 probable cases as of Wednesday’s update to the state data.
There have been 69,215 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County has already had more new coronavirus cases in December than it did in the entire month of November.
As of Wednesday’s update to coronavirus case figures on the county website, there had been 5,887 new cases since the start of the December.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases that had been reported through the first eight months of the pandemic.
The county on Wednesday also saw its COVID-19 death total increase by 13, according to state data on the county website. With the new deaths reported Wednesday, the county’s coronavirus death total now sits at 317. The Pennsylvania Department of Health continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths for the first time since Dec. 2. With the update, the total climbed from 193 to 242. On Wednesday, that total was updated to 251. Of those deaths, 244 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109. The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases surpassed half a million on Tuesday and increased by more than 10,000 on Wednesday. The case total had reached 519,369 as of Wednesday’s update. That figure includes 473,194 confirmed cases in the state and 46,175 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 13,168 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 7,559 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 45,287 coronavirus cases among residents and 8,306 cases among staff members at 1,417 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,464 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 168 cases among staff members and 148 coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients continued to rise as of Wednesday’s update.
Statewide, there were 6,346 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,238 were in adult intensive care units and 740 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Wednesday’s update there were 166 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — up from 164 Tuesday — with 21 in adult intensive care units and 21 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 99 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 31 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 25 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 27.8% of total adult ICU beds — 24 medical/surgical beds and 54 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,520 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s update — down from 1,556 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 329 were on adult intensive care units and 205 were on ventilators. Overall, 469 of the region’s 1,116 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets the anticipated staffing shortage criteria.
As of Wednesday’s update, 36.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 7.3% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Wednesday and 43.6% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region on Monday also saw the first administrations of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as five UPMC health system employees received doses of the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the first to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. The FDA is still reviewing a second COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Moderna, Inc.
Excela Health spokeswoman Robin Jennings said Excela expects to begin administering immunizations to staff on Friday.
Excela’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said the health system anticipates receiving an initial shipment of nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the first wave of immunizations in Westmoreland County will be focused on front-line clinical staff.
