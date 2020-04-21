Eleven Westmoreland County small businesses were among the 126 companies in 30 counties that were awarded more than $10 million in loans through the state’s COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA), Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced.
“These loans will help businesses in the commonwealth quickly access capital to address their critical needs while we continue to follow the governor and health secretary’s orders,” Davin said. “Small businesses are the fabric of our commonwealth, and the Wolf Administration is committed to supporting them to the fullest extent during this unprecedented time.”
The CWCA program was developed under the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority’s (PIDA) Small Business First Fund with $60 million available to provide loans of $100,000 or less to for-profit businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees.
The 11 Westmoreland County businesses awarded no-interest loans through the program were: The Fastener Stop Inc. in Derry Township, $100,000; Caffe Barista Inc. in Greensburg, $30,000; D&R Capitol Equipment Inc., $100,000; Fairview Dairy Inc. in Unity Township, $100,000; Living Treasures II Inc. in Donegal Township, $100,000; LeCafe LLC in Washington Township, $30,000; SpallNuck Enterprises in Ligonier Township, $100,000; Michael G. Scarton DCPC, $85,800; Randy Redinger & Sons LLC in Unity Township, $100,000; McCali Manor LLC in Mount Pleasant, $14,550 and BZ Construction in Hempfield Township, $100,000.
PIDA staff continue to review submitted applications for approval and are actively working with DCED’s Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDOs) to disburse CWCA loan funds at the time of approval. Information on future awardees will be released as it becomes available.
Businesses seeking further guidance and clarification from DCED can also contact its customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.