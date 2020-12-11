Westmoreland County on Thursday set another record for new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, surpassing the 500-case mark a day after matching its single-day high in virus deaths.
According to the county’s website, there were 505 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, shattering the previous record of 437 set Saturday.
The record increase came a day after the county saw its first sub-200 case day since Dec. 2, when the county had 183 new cases reported.
On Dec. 3, the county started a three-day stretch with at least 400 new cases per day, driving its seven-day average above 300 cases per day.
Westmoreland County added 400 new coronavirus cases on Dec. 3, dwarfing the previous mark of 284 new cases set Nov. 28.
Cases increased by 412 the following day and by a record 437 new cases on Saturday, according to information on the county website.
Figures tapered off slightly with 285 new cases reported Sunday, 237 new cases Monday and 253 Tuesday before dipping below 200 with 197 new cases Wednesday.
With Thursday’s jump of 505 new cases, the county’s website indicates there have been 2,326 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week, an average of more than 332 per day.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have now been 12,369 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 9,918 confirmed cases and 2,451 probable cases as of Thursday’s update to the state data. There have been 67,188 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases reported through the first eight months of the pandemic. Through the first 10 days of December, the county has already added 3,108 new coronavirus cases.
In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day.
From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases.
In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the week of Nov. 22-28, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day.
Figures continued to climb for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 as the county added 1,933 new cases for an average of 276.14 new daily cases.
The county on Wednesday matched its single-day high for coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths with 15.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus death total reached 265 with Wednesday’s increase, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and climbed by eight to 273 as of Thursday’s update. The state continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the 15 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office hasn’t increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths since Dec. 2, when the total climbed to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109. The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus case totals had reached 457,289 as of Thursday’s update following an increase of nearly 12,000 cases from Wednesday. That figure includes 422,039 confirmed cases in the state and 35,250 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 12,010 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department, an increase of 248 since Wednesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 7,249 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 41,735 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,742 cases among staff members at 1,373 long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,351 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 162 cases among staff members and 133 coronavirus deaths as of Thursday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients continued to rise as of Thursday’s update.
Statewide, there were 5,877 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,218 were in adult intensive care units and 675 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Thursday’s update there were 139 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — up from 134 in Wednesday’s update — with 19 in adult intensive care units and 10 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 89 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 19 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 26 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 28.9% of total adult ICU beds — 38 medical/surgical beds and 56 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,503 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday’s update. Of those patients, 339 were on adult intensive care units and 190 were on ventilators. Overall, 469 of the region’s 1,290 ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
There are currently two HCCs — the Southwest region and the Keystone region — that meet the anticipated staffing shortage criteria.
As of Thursday’s update, 35.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region and 36.4% in the Keystone region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 20.3% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Wednesday and 45.1% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
