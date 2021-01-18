Westmoreland County’s rate of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being reported slowed over the weekend with three straight days of fewer than 175 new cases even as the county’s virus-related death total continued to climb.
According to the county website and Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard, Westmoreland County added 460 new cases and 17 deaths over the past three days: 153 new cases and seven deaths Friday, 173 cases and three deaths Saturday and 134 cases and 10 deaths in Sunday’s update.
The county has seen 3,840 new coronavirus cases and 110 new deaths attributed to the virus this year, averaging more than 6.4 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus death total reached 533 as of Sunday’s update.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Sunday, there have now been 23,173 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
The county’s new case rate has slowed in the past week, with fewer than 210 new cases reported in six of the last seven days and fewer than 175 new cases reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
While a slowing case rate is encouraging, the county has had 50 coronavirus deaths reported in the past week, an average of more than seven per day. That doesn’t mean 50 people in Westmoreland County have died of COVID-19 in the past seven days, however. The Pennsylvania Department of Health continuously updates death totals for previous days as death records are registered or amended.
The death rate has slowed slightly since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 767,800 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 677,774 confirmed cases in the state and 90,026 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 19,310 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 9,985 (51.7%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 59,243 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,157 cases among staff members at 1,513 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,805 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 241 cases among staff members and 201 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Saturday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 385,675 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 10,645 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Sunday’s update, 62,144 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 2,144 are in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine shared an update last week on the vaccine, stressing its safety and efficacy.
“I am here to tell you that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use, and very good at protecting people who are vaccinated,” Wolf said. “If you hear a rumor about COVID-19 from a friend, or see something online that concerns you, take a few minutes to verify the information before you get too worried. Five minutes of fact checking can save you and your loved ones a lot of worry.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have continued to decline since last week. There were 4,980 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the state health department. As of Sunday’s update, there were 4,614 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the state. Of those patients, 945 were in adult intensive care units and 589 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total as of Sunday’s update had increased slightly since Thursday. There were 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Sunday compared to 147 on Thursday, according to the state health department. As of Sunday’s update there were 15 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and six on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 21 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 28 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 31.1% of total adult ICU beds — 82 medical/surgical beds and 108 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown was treating fewer than 30 coronavirus patients as of its weekly update Friday, and had administered more than 1,500 of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Southwest region overall had 887 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Sunday, down from 930 Thursday. Of those patients, 206 were on adult intensive care units and 104 were on ventilators.
Overall, 419 of the region’s 1,555 available ventilators were in use as of Sunday’s update.
