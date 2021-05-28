Westmoreland County added 26 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as the county’s daily case average continues to fall.
With the 26 new cases reported in Westmoreland County on Thursday, the county’s case total since the start of the pandemic climbed to 34,049. Of the county’s case total, 22,939 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,110 are considered probable cases. There have been 99,180 negative tests so far in the county.
Over the past seven days (May 21-27), the county has added 222 coronavirus cases, or an average of 31.71 per day.
Over the third full week of May, Westmoreland County added 330 new coronavirus cases, averaging 47.14 per day — down from averages of 52.57 cases per day during the second full week of May and 75.71 in the first week of the month.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 14,716 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 100.11 per day this year.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county on Thursday as the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 765 and the total in 2021 stayed at 342, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, increasing the total from 440 to 442.
The Westmoreland coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,199,536 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 1,005,804 confirmed cases in the state and 193,732 probable cases. So far, 4,583,887 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania on Thursday, as the statewide total since the start of the pandemic grew to 27,163.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,270 (48.85%) are associated with long-term care facilities, according to the state health department’s data for long-term care facilities, last updated at noon Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 71,697 coronavirus cases among residents and 15,369 cases among staff members at 1,592 long-term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,265 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 374 cases among staff members and 324 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 12 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 4.5 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
On Wednesday, the state passed a “significant milestone,” with 70% of adults in the state having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania had become the 10th state in the nation to reach the 70% mark for vaccinations among adults.
“Today we hit a significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said Wednesday. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvanians have come together to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe. This selflessness is now reflected in vaccination rates throughout the commonwealth. The vaccines are our best defense against this deadly virus. The light is shining bright at the end of this tunnel, but we must continue to stay the course. I encourage everyone to show up for their second vaccine appointment and take pride in doing your part to help protect individuals who are unable to get vaccinated.”
As of Wednesday’s update, 52.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania is set to lift the mask mandate when 70% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 134,331 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 35,253 are considered partially covered.
As of Thursday’s update, 4,589,247 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,589,315 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time. Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at https://vaccinate.excelahealth.org/ or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register.
Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Excela is administering only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 and older, and does not have walk-in appointments available, according to its website.
Giant Eagle, Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies have all recently announced limited walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccinations, and signage at the Walmart store in Unity Township indicated walk-in vaccinations are available on-site.
Giant Eagle announced that walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are open to people 18 and older. Individuals arriving for a walk-in vaccination should bring a valid form of identification and their medical insurance information.
Rite Aid announced on April 30 that the chain would accommodate limited walk-ins for coronavirus vaccinations at all of its more than 2,500 stores in 17 states, and CVS made a similar announcement.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline Thursday, according to the state health department.
As of Thursday’s update, there were 1,152 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state, down from 1,172 on Wednesday. Of the coronavirus patients statewide on Thursday, 289 were in adult intensive care units and 172 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 1,332.2 as of Thursday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total decreased by one as of Thursday’s update, from 25 to 24. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Thursday, six were in adult intensive care units and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 12 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
