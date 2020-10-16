Westmoreland County recorded its highest single-day increase in positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Thursday, according to statistics provided by the county on its website.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Westmoreland County had 3,201 total coronavirus cases, an increase of 148 cases from Wednesday. That total includes 2,926 confirmed cases and 275 probable. As of Thursday’s update, there have been 47,307 negative COVID-19 tests in Westmoreland County (93.66%).
There have been 65 deaths among Westmoreland County residents attributed to coronavirus, as confirmed by the state health department through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office lists a total of 61 coronavirus deaths — 54 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
According to the state health department, there were 36 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county and four coronavirus patients on ventilators as of Thursday.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.