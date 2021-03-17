After going more than a month without a daily new coronavirus (COVID-19) case total above 99, Westmoreland County on Tuesday recorded its second triple-digit increase in cases in eight days.
According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, there were 105 new coronavirus cases reported in the county on Tuesday, and the county also added its first virus-related death since Thursday. There were 100 new cases reported on March 9, snapping a streak of 33 consecutive days with fewer than 100 new cases.
As of Tuesday’s update to data on the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there had been 27,751 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic — 19,442 confirmed cases and 8,309 probable cases. There have been 88,970 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 8,418 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 112.24 per day this year.
Meanwhile, a push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category of the state’s vaccine rollout by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that everyone in Phase 1A who wants to receive a vaccination should be able to have an appointment scheduled by the end of the month.
“We’re announcing our commitment to the people of Pennsylvania that, to the extent we can do it, the appointments are going to be scheduled by the end of March for those in Phase 1A who want to receive a vaccine. Every single one,” Wolf said. “We have the capacity to actually, as the supply increases, that we can roll this out. We’re ready. And I think those waiting lists will shrink very quickly.”
An order issued Monday by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam formalized Wolf’s announcement, directing vaccine providers to “use best efforts” to make sure anyone in Phase 1A who wants to make a vaccination appointment is able to do so by March 31.
The order calls for vaccine providers that have received first-dose allocations of vaccine for at least the past two weeks to “contact by phone or e-mail every (Phase 1A) individual for whom it has contact information and offer that individual an appointment.”
The appointments don’t need to be scheduled to occur before the end of March, according to the order, and providers can schedule appointments “as far into the future as necessary to accommodate all Phase 1A individuals” requesting an appointment. The order also requires vaccine providers to open up appointments to patients outside their current patient network.
“This order requires vaccine providers to use all reasonable efforts to meet this goal by the end of the month,” Beam said in a statement. “Providers also are encouraged to consider other barriers to vaccination, such as transportation issues, and tackle those that our most vulnerable can most easily access the vaccine.”
COVID-19 vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan, and county officials have criticized the state health department over the amount of vaccine that has been distributed to Westmoreland County compared to other counties in the state.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,428,777 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 78,652 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
The state last week passed one million “full vaccinations.”
As of Tuesday’s update, 1,306,700 people throughout the state were considered full vaccinations according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 38,482 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 970,717 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 831,117 confirmed cases in the state and 139,600 probable cases. So far, 4,006,754 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to the state health department, there have been 24,652 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
With one coronavirus-related death reported Tuesday, Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 689, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 grew to 266.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Monday updated its COVID-19 death total for the first time in more than a week. According to information on the county’s website, the coroner’s office increased the coronavirus-related death total for the county by four, from 421 to 425 at 11 p.m. Monday. The last previous update to the coroner’s coronavirus-related death total came on March 4.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,779 (51.84%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Tuesnday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 68,608 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,903 cases among staff members at 1,559 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 51 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,089 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 312 cases among staff members and 284 coronavirus deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have increased in each of the past two days after falling to 1,433 over the weekend. Hospitalizations statewide dropped from 1,513 last Wednesday to 1,433 as of Sunday. Since then, according to the state health department, hospitalizations of coronavirus patients increased to 1,450 on Monday and rose to 1,489 as of Tuesday’s update. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday throughout the state, 280 were in adult intensive care units and 163 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalizations decreased from 121 on Monday to 116 as of Tuesday’s update. According to the state health department, there were two COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update, and four in adult intensive care units.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 11 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 36 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 40% of total adult ICU beds — along with 52 medical/surgical beds and 59 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease from 351 as of Monday’s update to 333 on Tuesday.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Tuesday, 54 were on adult intensive care units and 27 were on ventilators.
Overall, 345 of the region’s 1,542 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
