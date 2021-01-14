Westmoreland County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) death total has surpassed 500 after 11 new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, according to data on the county’s website.
The county also recorded 277 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing total cases so far in 2021 past 3,000. Since the start of the new year, there have been 3,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Westmoreland County, and 22,510 cases since the first cases were reported here in March.
The new deaths reported Wednesday mark 79 since the start of the new year, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 502.
There had been 423 coronavirus deaths reported at the start of the new year, with 224 of those coming in December.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its listed total of coronavirus deaths on Jan. 5, increasing its count from 293 to 328. Of those deaths, 321 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 741,389 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 656,131 confirmed cases in the state and 85,258 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 18,429 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 9,793 (53.1%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 58,177 coronavirus cases among residents and 10,867 cases among staff members at 1,505 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 48 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,775 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 236 cases among staff members and 192 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Wednesday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 299,954 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 8,213 in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Wednesday’s update, 42,634 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 1,652 are in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine shared an update Tuesday on the vaccine, stressing its safety and efficacy.
They were joined at a press conference to provide a COVID-19 update by the director of Testing and Contact Tracing for the state, Michael Huff; and Dr. Cynthia Chuang, chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
“I am here to tell you that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use, and very good at protecting people who are vaccinated,” Wolf said. “If you hear a rumor about COVID-19 from a friend, or see something online that concerns you, take a few minutes to verify the information before you get too worried. Five minutes of fact checking can save you and your loved ones a lot of worry.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline slightly on Wednesday. There were 5,069 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Pennsylvania Wednesday, according to the state health department, down from 5,204 Tuesday and 5,232 Monday. Of those patients, 1,035 were in adult intensive care units and 645 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Wednesday’s update, there were 152 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — down from 157 Tuesday and 159 Monday — with 20 in adult intensive care units and nine on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 23 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 20 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 22.2% of total adult ICU beds — 67 medical/surgical beds and 99 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 969 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 1,003 Tuesday and 1,029 Monday. Of those patients, 264 were on adult intensive care units and 122 were on ventilators.
Overall, 423 of the region’s 1,555 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
