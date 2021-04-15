Westmoreland County topped 31,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday after seeing another triple-digit increase in new cases, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 164 new coronavirus cases and three new virus-related deaths reported Wednesday in the county, bringing the county’s case total since the start of the pandemic to 31,001.
Of the county’s case total, 21,215 are classified as confirmed cases and 9,786 are considered probable cases.
There have been 93,124 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 11,668 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 112.19 per day this year.
The seven-day average daily case total for the county has increased each week since the beginning of March after shrinking through most of January and the entire month of February.
In the first full week of April, the county added 827 new coronavirus cases for an average of 118.14 new cases per day. Over the past seven days (April 8-14), Westmoreland County has added 996 new cases, averaging 142.28 new cases daily.
With three new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county in Wednesday’s update to the state health department data, Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 718 and the total in 2021 grew to 295.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total for the county at 5 a.m. on April 6, increasing the total displayed on the county website from 427 to 431. The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 11 p.m. March 18, when the last previous update increased the total from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 1,087,792 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 920,147 confirmed cases in the state and 167,645 probable cases. So far, 4,251,130 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to Wednesday’s update to the state health department figures, there have been 25,522 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 50 since Tuesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,008 (50.97%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 69,952 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,513 cases among staff members at 1,586 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,141 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 343 cases among staff members and 296 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Nearly 2.5 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Wednesday’s update, 2,488,948 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,862,642 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 77,115 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 52,539 are considered partially covered.
Despite the vaccination push gaining steam, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to climb Wednesday, according to the state health department.
As of Wednesday’s update, there were 2,580 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, up from 2,541 on Tuesday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update, 542 were in adult intensive care units and 262 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,366.5 as of Wednesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased from 62 on Tuesday to 64 as of Wednesday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Wednesday, 12 were in adult intensive care units and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 14 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
