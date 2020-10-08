The Westmoreland County Prison was placed on lockdown status Wednesday after prison officials were notified two employees there tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a news release issued by the Westmoreland County Commissioners, one of the employees has not been inside the Hempfield Township facility since Sept. 24, several days prior to their positive test, while the other employee was last in the building Saturday, Oct. 3.
The county is following contract tracing protocol among prison staff and inmates as a result of the positive tests, the first cases among Westmoreland County Prison employees since the start of the pandemic.
“The prison continues to follow all appropriate and currently recommended protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to keep the employees and prison population safe,” according to Wednesday’s statement from the commissioners. “These measures include masking, daily screening, restricting in-person visitation and quarantining new commitments. As an additional precaution, the housing units have been placed on lockdown with no movements in or out of the cells, except for medical reasons and video conferencing.”
Two inmates at the prison tested positive for coronavirus over the summer. In both instances, the individuals who tested positive were new arrivals at the facility who had been isolated in quarantine cells and had no contact with other inmates.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, court and prison officials have highlighted the utility of using video conferencing for the county’s judicial system to allow inmates to participate in hearings and other court proceedings without needing to leave the prison.
The commissioners last month approved allocating nearly $11,000 from the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program to enhance video conferencing equipment at the prison.
In August, the prison conducted an average of 22 video hearings per day, warden John Walton said.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Rita Hathaway directed judges to avoid having defendants transported from the prison to hearings whenever possible, and said all of the county’s judges have the capability to conduct video hearings.
“If we could the the equipment and install the equipment down there (at the prison), I think it could go a long way for safety,” she said previously.
The prison has two rooms available for video hearings and the motion approved Monday by the commissioners would enable the prison to add two more video conferencing rooms. The COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant funds will be used to purchase video conferencing equipment and make physical changes to the prison, including adding soundproofing material to the rooms used for video hearings.
