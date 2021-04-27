For the second straight Monday, Westmoreland County posted its smallest single-day increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since mid-March, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The county’s case total climbed by 38 cases in Monday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the smallest increase since 34 new cases were reported March 15.
All 38 new cases reported Monday were considered confirmed cases, according to the state health department. The new cases bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,252.
Of the county’s case total, 21,920 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,332 are considered probable cases. There have been 95,075 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 12,919 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 111.37 per day this year.
Also for the second straight Monday, the state health department reported no new coronavirus deaths in the state.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus-related death total since the start of the pandemic remained at 736 and the total in 2021 stayed at 313.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, increasing the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 6, when the last previous update increased the total from 427 to 431.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,136,057 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 957,971 confirmed cases in the state and 178,086 probable cases. So far, 4,355,119 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania since Sunday’s update, the statewide total since the start of the pandemic remained steady at 25,988.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,082 (50.34%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,484 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,708 cases among staff members at 1,588 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Monday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,167 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 356 cases among staff members and 297 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.2 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Monday’s update, 3,200,270 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,914,947 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 97,909 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 49,389 are considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
After steadily rising in recent weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased over the weekend and continued to fall on Monday, according to the state health department.
As of Monday’s update, there were 2,495 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,561 on Sunday and 2,808 on Thursday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Monday’s update, 517 were in adult intensive care units and 248 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,660.6 as of Sunday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total remained steady at 46 as of Monday’s update, down from 52 on Thursday, according to the state health department. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Monday, six were in adult intensive care units and six were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 16 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
