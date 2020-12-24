Westmoreland County on Wednesday recorded 327 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — pushing December’s total past 8,000 — and added seven more coronavirus deaths in what has been its worst month of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s new case totals made it eight consecutive days for the county with fewer than 500 new cases, and the county has had fewer than 400 new cases in seven of the last eight days.
Even so, Westmoreland County has already had more new coronavirus cases in December (8,145) than it did in the previous four months combined (7,950 from Aug. 1 through Nov. 30).
More than 46.7% of the county’s total cases since the start of the pandemic have come in December, and more than 75.2% have come since the start of November.
After Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data on the county website, there have now been 17,406 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since March.
That figure includes 13,276 confirmed cases and 4,130 probable cases as of Monday’s update to the state data.
There have been 71,531 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
With seven new coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday, the county saw its COVID-19 death total increase to 365, reaching 166 coronavirus deaths reported so far in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County through the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department. With Wednesday’s update, 45.48% of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths have been reported during the month of December.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Friday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 260. Of those deaths, 253 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases had reached 581,156 as of Wednesday’s update. That figure includes 525,803 confirmed cases in the state and 55,353 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 14,442 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department — an increase of 230 from Tuesday’s total.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,138 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 49,042 coronavirus cases among residents and 8,942 cases among staff members at 1,435 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,569 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 173 cases among staff members and 164 coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients decreased slightly statewide in Wednesday’s update.
Statewide, there were 6,142 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday’s update — down from 6,151 on Tuesday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,263 were in adult intensive care units and 764 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Wednesday’s update there were 176 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 21 in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 27 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 19 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 21.1% of total adult ICU beds — 67 medical/surgical beds and 93 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,474 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — down from 1,499 as of Tuesday’s update. Of those patients, 328 were on adult intensive care units and 184 were on ventilators. Overall, 506 of the region’s 1,275 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets any of the criteria, exceeding the anticipated staffing shortage mark. As of Wednesday’s update, 34.2% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 1.4% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Tuesday and 48.6% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
