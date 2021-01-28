Westmoreland County on Wednesday surpassed 5,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since the start of 2021, although the rate at which the county’s case total is increasing has been trending downward.
There were 141 new coronavirus cases reported in the county on Wednesday, according to data on the county website, bringing the total this year to 5,035 for an average of 186.48 per day in 2021.
The county’s seven-day average for coronavirus cases has decreased since the second full week of 2021. The county averaged 244.28 cases per day during the week of Jan. 8-14 before seeing cases slow to 145.43 per day in the third full week of January. The county has averaged 106.16 cases per day over the past six days.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases in each of the past 13 days and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 12 of those 13 days.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, there have now been 24,368 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,602 confirmed cases and 6,766 probable.
There were also three new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in Westmoreland County, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 579 and the total this year to 156, averaging 5.78 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 818,369 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 718,386 confirmed cases in the state and 99,983 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 21,105 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Wednesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,287 (48.74%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 62,220 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,788 cases among staff members at 1,533 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,898 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 252 cases among staff members and 215 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Wednesday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 631,423 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 16,446 in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Wednesday’s update, 139,542 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 4,848 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased over the weekend and continued to decline through the week. There were 3,768 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania as of Wednesday’s update, down by 990 since Thursday, when 4,758 were hospitalized. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 759 were in adult intensive care units and 447 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total increased slightly since Monday. There were 148 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Wednesday, compared to 147 Tuesday and 145 Monday, according to the state health department. As of Wednesday’s update there were eight coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and eight on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 26 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 23 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 25.6% of total adult ICU beds — 71 medical/surgical beds and 93 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall saw a decrease in COVID-19 patients Wednesday, with 703 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region compared to 720 patients patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Wednesday, 157 were on adult intensive care units and 75 were on ventilators.
Overall, 395 of the region’s 1,556 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
