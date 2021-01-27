After more than 10 months of confronting coronavirus (COVID-19), the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to be distributed in Westmoreland County. With a limited number of vaccines available and information about where and how to receive the vaccine sometimes difficult to locate, the Westmoreland County Commissioners announced Tuesday that a comprehensive vaccination webpage has been included on the county’s website.
The county’s vaccine webpage, which can be found at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info, includes:
- Information on Pennsylvania’s Four-Phased Distribution and an eligibility quiz;
- A link to the Pennsylvania Department of Health interactive map of providers, as well as contact information for the providers;
- Information on authorized vaccines, as well as vaccine safety and potential side effects;
- Answers to frequently asked questions, including how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The county’s top priority is to get more vaccine information to the residents of Westmoreland County as soon as possible in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the commissioners said in a statement announcing the new webpage.
“At this time, the public is being asked to use the COVID-19 vaccine provider map on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website or the list of vaccine providers on the county’s webpage to find a provider with vaccine availability,” according to the statement.
“The public will then need to directly contact the provider online or by phone to request and schedule an appointment as availability allows.”
The county’s new vaccine information page includes a link to opt in to email and/or text alerts as additional vaccine-related information is available.
The web page will provide regularly updated information on vaccination groups, vaccination schedules and locations, and answers to frequently asked questions.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 605,663 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 15,910 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Tuesday’s update, 132,184 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 4,393 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
