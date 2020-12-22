Even amid encouraging news about the first phase of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines being rolled out to health care workers, Westmoreland County reached two troubling milestones in what has been its worst month of the pandemic.
The county on Monday surpassed 7,500 new cases reported in the month of December and reached 150 coronavirus deaths for the month.
With 361 new cases reported in Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data on the county website, there have now been 16,777 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since March.
That figure includes 12,814 confirmed cases and 3,963 probable cases as of Monday’s update to the state data.
There have been 70,913 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
Monday’s new case totals made it six consecutive days for the county with fewer than 500 new cases. Even so, Westmoreland County has already had more new coronavirus cases in December than it did in November and October combined.
As of Monday’s update to coronavirus case figures on the state department of health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,516 new cases since the start of the December.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases that had been reported through the first eight months of the pandemic. The county recorded 2,130 new cases in October, according to data on the county website.
More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads and a second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.
The state health department said 109 hospitals have thus far received doses of the first vaccine, from Pfizer, with another approximately 30,000 doses just arrived Monday.
In addition, at least 51 hospitals in the state are slated to start receiving some of the 198,000 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week, the department said.
Locally, Excela Health began administering the Pfizer vaccine to hundreds of employees on Friday, with more being inoculated this week.
Frontline Excela employees were scheduled to get their immunizations roughly every five minutes throughout the day Friday at the health system’s three hospitals — Westmoreland in Greensburg, Frick in Mount Pleasant and Latrobe.
A 15-minute waiting period followed inoculation while newly-immunized staff members were monitored for a “critical reaction” to the vaccine, such as shortness of breath or heart palpitations, health system spokeswoman Robin Jennings said.
Vaccination isn’t mandatory for Excela employees, but around 70% of respondents to an internal survey indicated they wanted to receive the vaccine, according to health system officials.
“Our goal is to immunize all of the healthcare staff at Excela that want to be immunized within the next 30 days with their first dose,” Jennings said.
The first phase of the state’s vaccination plan — immunizing health care personnel, first responders, critical workers and people with high-risk conditions — could take several months, the state says.
As part of a federal partnership, CVS and Walgreens next week will start on-site vaccination services for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities across Pennsylvania, Levine said. Those facilities will receive the Pfizer vaccine, she said.
In the meantime, Levine said even people who are receiving the vaccine should continue to observe efforts to stem the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask and adhering to social-distancing protocols.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Dec. 12 imposed a series of shutdowns through Jan. 4, including youth sports and other extracurricular activities, gyms, theaters and casinos, and indoor dining at restaurants amid rising infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths.
The shutdown orders have drawn lawsuits, some local officials saying they won’t enforce the orders, and a growing list of business owners vowing to defy the orders and stay open.
The daily load of positive cases has declined since Wolf imposed the restrictions, although hospitalizations have continued to rise.
The county on Monday saw its COVID-19 death total increase to 349, reaching 150 coronavirus deaths reported in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County at the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Friday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 260. Of those deaths, 253 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases had reached 563,589 as of Monday’s update. That figure includes 511,985 confirmed cases in the state and 51,604 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 13,981 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department — an increase of 57 from Sunday’s total.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,079 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 47,947 coronavirus cases among residents and 8,682 cases among staff members at 1,431 long term care facilities throughout the state. Monday’s update indicated an increase of 758 cases among residents and 66 cases among staff members compared to Sunday’s totals
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,540 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 170 cases among staff members and 163 coronavirus deaths as of Monday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients increased slightly statewide in Monday’s update.
Statewide, there were 6,090 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday’s update — up from 6,074 on Sunday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,217 were in adult intensive care units and 738 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Sunday’s update there were 177 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — up from 172 Sunday — with 20 in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 25 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monnday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 19 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 21.1% of total adult ICU beds — 79 medical/surgical beds and 91 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,501 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday’s update. Of those patients, 275 were on adult intensive care units and 184 were on ventilators. Overall, 492 of the region’s 1,275 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets any of the criteria, exceeding the anticipated staffing shortage mark.
As of Monday’s update, 35.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 5.9% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Monday and 49.7% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
