Westmoreland County closed out February with its lowest single-day increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since Oct. 1 and continued its trend of decreasing weekly case totals, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
With 25 new coronavirus cases reported in the county on Sunday — the fewest new cases reported in a single day since 22 new cases were reported Oct. 1 — the county finished the last full week of February with 442 cases, an average of 63.14 new cases per day.
The county’s daily average for cases has decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
Case totals over the rest of the weekend stayed just below 100 per day, with 98 new cases reported Friday and 94 reported Saturday, making it 25 days since the last time the county’s daily new cases were in triple digits.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. Throughout February, the county had fewer than 120 new cases each day, and was below 100 new cases in 26 of the 28 days last month.
There have now been 26,767 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic — 18,942 confirmed cases and 7,825 probable. So far, there have been 86,821 negative tests in the county.
There have been 7,434 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 126 reported per day in 2021.
With three new coronavirus-related deaths reported since Thursday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 672 and the total in 2021 rose to 249.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the virus-related death total to 416 — up from 408 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 15.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 931,642 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 801,745 confirmed cases in the state and 129,897 probable cases. So far, 3,884,586 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
As of Sunday’s update there had been 24,021 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,435 (51.76%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Saturday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 66,835 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,059 cases among staff members at 1,567 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Saturday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,018 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 282 cases among staff members and 272 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
Previously, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use required two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday officially authorized a third, single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use.
“The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. said Saturday. “The FDA, through our open and transparent scientific review process, has now authorized three COVID-19 vaccines with the urgency called for during this pandemic, using the agency’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization.”
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,649,250 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 49,288 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
As of Sunday’s update, 721,276 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 19,872 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased significantly since Thursday, falling to 1,720 as of Sunday’s update after 1,962 patients were hospitalized for coronavirus statewide on Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday throughout the state, 374 were in adult intensive care units and 211 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total increased by one since Thursday’s update, climbing from 114 to 115 as of Sunday. There were five coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county as of Sunday’s update and three on ventilators.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 12 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 38 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 42.2% of total adult ICU beds — along with 61 medical/surgical beds and 71 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease from 423 as of Thursday’s update to 391 on Sunday. Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region Sunday, 80 were on adult intensive care units and 32 were on ventilators. Overall, 333 of the region’s 1,538 available ventilators were in use as of Sunday’s update.
Within the region, Johnstown’s Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in its weekly media update Friday reported the hospital was treating fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients and had administered more than 4,500 coronavirus vaccinations since early January.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center also on Feb. 22 transitioned vaccine registration and appointment scheduling to the health system’s “MyChart” service to create a more streamlined experience for patients and community members. Most existing patients within the health system already have MyChart accounts, according to the update, and those who do not have a MyChart account can register for one by visiting MyChart.Conemaugh.org.
The health system has also developed a dedicated phone line for scheduling vaccinations, available by calling 814-410-8400. The phone line will be staffed intermittently when new appointments are available, according to Friday’s update. Phone scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller in order to accommodate as many members of the community as possible.
