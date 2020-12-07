Just days after surpassing the 10,000 case mark, Westmoreland County’s total coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surged past 11,000 over the weekend behind three straight days of more than 400 new cases.
On Thursday, Westmoreland County added 400 new coronavirus cases, dwarfing the previous mark of 284 new cases set Nov. 28.
Cases increased to 412 on Friday and a record 437 new cases on Saturday, according to information on the county website, before tapering off slightly with 285 new cases reported Sunday.
The count’s website indicates there were 2,045 new cases reported between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, an average of more than 292 per day.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have now been 11,177 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 8,871 confirmed cases and 2,306 probable cases as of Sunday’s update to the state data. There have been 65,698 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
The county saw a steady rise in average daily new cases each week in November as total cases since the start of the pandemic more than doubled last month.
In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day.
From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases.
In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the week of Nov. 22-28, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website typically differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
With six new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday, Westmoreland County’s death total had reached 225, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That total had climbed to 242 as of the state health department’s latest update on Sunday.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence. Of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths, 121 were associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
Statewide coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge with the state’s total cases reaching 420,114 as of Sunday’s update. That figure includes 388,436 confirmed cases in the state and 31,678 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 11,331 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department. Of those deaths, 6,931 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 38,852 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,235 cases among staff members at 1,327 long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 42 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,239 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 155 cases among staff members and 121 coronavirus deaths as of Sunday’s update.
