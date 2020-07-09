Westmoreland County saw another double-digit increase in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state health department on Wednesday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland County, bringing the county’s confirmed case total to 869 cases, with another 27 probable cases that have yet to be confirmed. The county had 20 or more new cases per day every day since June 30, according to the health department, including 35 new cases Tuesday and 27 new cases each day on Sunday and Monday. There have been 20,586 people test negative for the virus in Westmoreland County so far.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on July 3 updated the county’s COVID-19 death total to reflect one additional death related to the virus, bringing the office’s total to 33. The state health department’s count of coronavirus deaths in Westmoreland County increased from 38 to 39 to reflect the July 3 death.
According to the coroner’s office, all of the individuals who have died of coronavirus — 16 men and 17 women — have been between the ages of 61 and 109. Seven of the deaths were attributed to COVID-19 based on symptoms without a positive coronavirus test, while the remaining 26 people tested positive for the virus.
In Westmoreland County, 151 cases and 29 coronavirus deaths are tied to residents of 18 nursing homes or long term care facilities, according to the state health department. Another 46 cases are tied to employees of those facilities.
Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports there have been 89,515 confirmed coronavirus cases and another 2,633 probable cases. The health department lists 6,812 COVID-19 deaths throughout the state. So far, 774,378 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for the virus. In the state, 18,060 residents and 3,380 employees of 727 long term care facilities tested positive for coronavirus. Of the state’s 6,812 coronavirus deaths, 4,663 (68.45%) have been traced to long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
