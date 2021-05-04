Westmoreland County added 53 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, and no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the county.
Monday’s 53 new cases bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,828.
Of the county’s case total, 22,228 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,600 are considered probable cases. There have been 96,167 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
In the fourth full week of April, the county added 591 new coronavirus cases, an average of 84.43 per day. The county had averaged 118.43 cases per day the previous week (April 15-21) when 829 new cases were reported over a seven-day span. Over the past seven days (April 27 through May 3), the county has added 576 coronavirus cases, or an average of 82.28 per day.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 13,495 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 109.71 per day this year.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported since Sunday, according to the state health department, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 746 and the total in 2021 stayed at 323.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, increasing the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 6, when the last previous update increased the total from 427 to 431.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,158,486 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 975,044 confirmed cases in the state and 183,442 probable cases. So far, 4,413,028 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There was one new coronavirus-related death reported in Monday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,276.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,111 (49.89%) are associated with long term care facilities.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,763 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,811 cases among staff members at 1,588 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Monday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,179 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 356 cases among staff members and 298 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.5 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 107,442 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 46,237 are considered partially covered.
As of Sunday’s update, 3,548,102 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,879,651 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline on Monday, according to the state health department.
As of Monday’s update, there were 2,151 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,161 on Sunday and 2,318 on Thursday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Monday’s update, 484 were in adult intensive care units and 261 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 2,493.7 as of Monday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total also decreased Monday, dropping to 31 after decreasing from 36 on Thursday to 32 as of Sunday’s update to the state health department figures.
Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Monday, eight were in adult intensive care units and four were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 16 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
