Westmoreland County added 470 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since Thursday, marking six straight days of more than 100 new cases, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
There were 165 new cases reported Friday and 118 reported Saturday followed by 187 new cases Sunday. The 470 new cases since Thursday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,605.
Of the county’s case total, 21,037 are classified as confirmed cases and 9,568 are considered probable cases. There have been 92,728 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 11,272 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 111.60 per day this year.
The seven-day average daily case total for the county has increased each week since the beginning of March after shrinking through most of January and the entire month of February.
In the first full week of April, the county added 827 new coronavirus cases for an average of 118.14 new cases per day. Over the past seven days (April 5-11), Westmoreland County has added 940 new cases, averaging 134.28 new cases daily.
With one new coronavirus-related death reported in the county since Thursday’s update to the state health department data, Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 713 and the total in 2021 grew to 290.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total for the county at 5 a.m. on April 6, increasing the total from 427 to 431. The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 11 p.m. March 18, when the last previous update increased the total from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 1,068,974 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 909,917 confirmed cases in the state and 162,419 probable cases. So far, 4,220,187 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to Sunday’s update to the state health department figures, there have been 25,405 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 78 since Thursday’s update.
The recent rise in coronavirus cases comes as the state has begun a push to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations by April 19.
Phase 1A of the rollout focused on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions. State officials set a goal of having a vaccination appointment set by the end of March for all members of Phase 1A who wanted to be vaccinated.
The state health department last week announced the start of a special initiative to vaccinate targeted industry workers and to accelerate the vaccination timetable for those the remaining phases to make all Pennsylvanians eligible to schedule vaccination appointments beginning April 19.
As of March 31, law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and food and agriculture workers were eligible to make vaccination appointments.
Based on the Department of Health’s updated vaccination eligibility timeline, Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B were eligible to start scheduling appointments today, April 5. Those in Phase 1C became eligible today, April 12, and on April 19, eligibility will be open for all Pennsylvanians 16 and older to schedule vaccination appointments.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health announced the addition of a new vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of current eligibility.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
More than 2.2 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Sunday’s update, 2,208,680 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,808,365 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 67,644 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 53,563 are considered partially covered.
Despite the vaccination push gaining steam, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to climb over the weekend, according to the state health department. As of Sunday’s update, there were 2,460 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, up from 2,451 on Thursday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Sunday’s update, 516 were in adult intensive care units and 254 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,250.5 as of Sunday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased from 41 on Thursday to 47 as of Sunday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Sunday, 12 were in adult intensive care units and seven were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 23 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.