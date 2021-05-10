Westmoreland County added 218 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the weekend, including its smallest daily case increase since mid-March on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
There were 34 new cases in the county reported on Sunday, the lowest single-day increase since 34 cases were added on March 15. There were 68 new coronavirus cases reported Friday and 116 on Saturday, according to state health department data. The 218 new cases since Thursday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,329.
Of the county’s case total, 22,578 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,751 are considered probable cases. There have been 97,029 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
In the first full week of May, the county added 530 new coronavirus cases for an average of 75.71 new cases per day.
Over the past seven days (May 3-9), the county has added 554 coronavirus cases, or an average of 79.14 per day.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 13,996 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 108.49 per day this year.
With two new coronavirus-related deaths reported since Thursday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 748 and the total in 2021 grew to 325.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, increasing the total from 440 to 442.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,172,288 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 986,904 confirmed cases in the state and 186,760 probable cases. So far, 4,457,559 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 96 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania since Thursday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,543.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.8 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 117,632 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 40,452 are considered partially covered.
As of Sunday’s update, 3,871,294 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,769,554 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Giant Eagle, Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies have all recently announced limited walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Giant Eagle announced Friday that beginning today, Monday, May 10, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are open to people 18 and older. Individuals arriving for a walk-in vaccination should bring a valid form of identification and their medical insurance information.
Rite Aid announced on April 30 that the chain would accommodate limited walk-ins for coronavirus vaccinations at all of its more than 2,500 stores in 17 states. CVS made a similar announcement this past week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline over the weekend, according to the state health department.
As of Sunday’s update, there were 1,924 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,047 on Thursday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Sunday’s update, 427 were in adult intensive care units and 242 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 2,239.8 as of Sunday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total also decreased over the weekend, dropping from 39 on Thursday to 29 as of Sunday’s update to the state health department figures. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Sunday, six were in adult intensive care units and one was on a ventilator, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, nine were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.