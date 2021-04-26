Westmoreland County averaged fewer than 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases per day over the weekend, adding 290 new cases since Thursday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
There were 97 new cases reported Friday and 115 reported Saturday followed by 78 new cases Sunday. The 290 new cases since Thursday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,214.
Of the county’s case total, 21,882 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,332 are considered probable cases. There have been 94,970 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 12,881 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 112.01 per day this year.
There were four new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county over the weekend, according to state health department data, increasing Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic to 736 and the total in 2021 to 313.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. today, April 26, increasing the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 6, when the last previous update increased the total from 427 to 431.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,131,014 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 956,379 confirmed cases in the state and 177,797 probable cases. So far, 4,349,915 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 109 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 25,988 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.1 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Sunday’s update, 3,180,797 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,902,305 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 97,557 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 49,123 are considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
After steadily rising in recent weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased over the weekend, according to the state health department.
As of Sunday’s update, there were 2,561 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,808 on Thursday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Sunday’s update, 544 were in adult intensive care units and 252 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,659.1 as of Sunday’s update. Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total decreased to 46 as of Sunday’s update, down from 52 on Thursday, according to the state health department. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Sunday, six were in adult intensive care units and six were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 19 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
