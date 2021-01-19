Westmoreland County experienced its smallest single-day increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since Nov. 7 on Monday with 80 new cases reported, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Monday was the first day of 2021 with fewer than 100 cases reported in the county and the first day since Dec. 28 the county’s new case figure has been in double-digits.
The county’s new case rate has slowed in the past week, with fewer than 210 new cases reported in seven of the last eight days and fewer than 175 new cases reported in each of the past four.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Monday, there have now been 23,253 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March and 3,920 new coronavirus cases reported this since the start of 2021.
There were two new coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Westmoreland County, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 535 and the total this year to 112, averaging more than 6.2 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 771,845 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 681,461 confirmed cases in the state and 90,384 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 19,390 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department, an increase of 80 from Sunday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,022 (51.7%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 59,780 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,184 cases among staff members at 1,520 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,830 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 241 cases among staff members and 203 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Monday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 393,557 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 11,130 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Monday’s update, 63,790 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 2,150 are in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine shared an update last week on the vaccine, stressing its safety and efficacy.
“I am here to tell you that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use, and very good at protecting people who are vaccinated,” Wolf said. “If you hear a rumor about COVID-19 from a friend, or see something online that concerns you, take a few minutes to verify the information before you get too worried. Five minutes of fact checking can save you and your loved ones a lot of worry.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have continued to decline since last week. There were 4,980 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the state health department. As of Monday’s update, there were 4,582 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the state. Of those patients, 950 were in adult intensive care units and 583 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total as of Monday’s update had decreased slightly since Thursday after a slight increase as of Sunday. There were 144 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Monday compared to 147 on Thursday and 153 Sunday, according to the state health department. As of Monday’s update there were 14 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and seven on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 21 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 29 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 32.2% of total adult ICU beds — 86 medical/surgical beds and 108 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown was treating fewer than 30 coronavirus patients as of its weekly update Friday, and had administered more than 1,500 COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Southwest region overall had 861 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday, down from 887 Sunday and 930 Thursday. Of those patients, 201 were on adult intensive care units and 98 were on ventilators.
Overall, 410 of the region’s 1,551 available ventilators were in use as of Monday’s update.
