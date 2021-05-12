Westmoreland County added 79 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Tuesday after experiencing its smallest daily case increase this year on Monday with just 18 new cases reported, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The 97 combined new cases in Westmoreland County on Monday and Tuesday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,426.
Of the county’s case total, 22,628 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,798 are considered probable cases. There have been 97,185 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
In the first full week of May, the county added 530 new coronavirus cases for an average of 75.71 new cases per day.
Over the past seven days (May 5-11), the county has added 511 coronavirus cases, or an average of 73 per day.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 14,093 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 107.58 per day this year.
With one new coronavirus-related death reported in Tuesday’s update, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 749 and the total in 2021 grew to 326.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, increasing the total from 440 to 442.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,177,072 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 989,418 confirmed cases in the state and 187,654 probable cases. So far, 4,476,217 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 57 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania in Tuesday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,607.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,186 (49.56%) are associated with long term care facilities. Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 71,244 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,971 cases among staff members at 1,590 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,260 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 359 cases among staff members and 318 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.9 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 119,284 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 39,545 are considered partially covered.
As of Tuesday’s update, 3,939,478 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,748,289 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Giant Eagle, Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies have all recently announced limited walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Giant Eagle announced Friday that beginning May 10, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are open to people 18 and older. Individuals arriving for a walk-in vaccination should bring a valid form of identification and their medical insurance information.
Rite Aid announced on April 30 that the chain would accommodate limited walk-ins for coronavirus vaccinations at all of its more than 2,500 stores in 17 states. CVS made a similar announcement this past week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have continued to decline since the weekend, according to the state health department.
As of Tuesday’s update, there were 1,751 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 1,924 on Sunday and 1,798 on Monday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update, 406 were in adult intensive care units and 239 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 2,090.4 as of Tuesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total also continued to decrease, falling to 24 as of Tuesday’s update. Hospitalizations had fallen from 39 on Thursday to 29 as of Sunday’s update to the state health department figures, then decreased to 26 on Monday. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Tuesday, five were in adult intensive care units and none were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, nine were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
