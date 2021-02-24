Westmoreland County reached 20 straight days with fewer than 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported on Tuesday, as there were 78 new cases and two virus-related deaths reported, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. Since the start of February, the county has had fewer than 120 new cases each day, and has been below 100 new cases in 21 of the 23 days this month.
The county’s daily average for cases has decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
Tuesday’s figures brought the county’s running seven-day average for daily cases to 62.28, the lowest it’s been since October.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
There have now been 26,429 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic — 18,730 confirmed cases and 7,699 probable. So far, there have been 85,650 negative tests in the county.
There have been 7,096 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 131.41 reported per day in 2021.
With the two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 666 and the total in 2021 rose to 243.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office as of Wednesday morning showed no increase in its coronavirus death total since its last update at 11 p.m. Feb. 15. Prior to that update, which saw the total increase to 408, the coroner’s count had remained steady at 404 since its previous update at 11 p.m. Feb. 8.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 917,848 on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 790,728 confirmed cases in the state and 127,120 probable cases. So far, there have been 3,834,470 negative tests in the state.
The state health department recently announced a free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Rostraver Ice Garden, 111 Gallitin Road and Route 51, Belle Vernon, would operate daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 25.
Tuesday’s update to the COVID-19 Dashboard showed 97 new coronavirus-related deaths had been reported throughout the state since Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 23,711.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,256 (51.69%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 66,173 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,838 cases among staff members at 1,568 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 51 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,978 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 275 cases among staff members and 260 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,474,479 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 42,724 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third — a single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week.
As of Tuesday’s update, 559,644 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 15,259 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
Data on the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard for coronavirus hospitalizations did not appear to have been updated Tuesday, as all hospitalization figures listed on the site for the state, Westmoreland County and the Southwest region as of Wednesday morning matched those in Monday’s update.
