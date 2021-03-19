Westmoreland County added 66 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and one new virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
As of Thursday’s update to data on the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there had been 27,890 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic — 19,525 confirmed cases and 8,365 probable cases. There have been 89,231 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 8,557 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 111.12 per day this year.
With one new coronavirus-related death reported Thursday, Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 692, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 grew to 269.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office at 11 p.m. Thursday updated its COVID-19 death total for the county, increasing the total by two, from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 976,847 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 835,734 confirmed cases in the state and 141,113 probable cases. So far, 4,027,348 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to the state health department, there have been 24,706 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 17 from Wednesday.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,821 (51.89%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 68,716 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,951 cases among staff members at 1,561 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Thursday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 51 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,089 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 321 cases among staff members and 288 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
A push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions. Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced that everyone in Phase 1A who wants to receive a vaccination should be able to have an appointment scheduled by the end of the month.
An order issued Monday by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam formalized Wolf’s announcement, directing vaccine providers to “use best efforts” to make sure anyone in Phase 1A who wants to make a vaccination appointment is able to do so by March 31.
The order calls for vaccine providers that have received first-dose allocations of vaccine for at least the past two weeks to “contact by phone or e-mail every (Phase 1A) individual for whom it has contact information and offer that individual an appointment.”
The appointments don’t need to be scheduled to occur before the end of March, according to the order, and providers can schedule appointments “as far into the future as necessary to accommodate all Phase 1A individuals” requesting an appointment. The order also requires vaccine providers to open up appointments to patients outside their current patient network.
COVID-19 vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan, and county officials have criticized the state health department over the amount of vaccine that has been distributed to Westmoreland County compared to other counties in the state.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,542,934 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 82,493 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
The state last week passed one million “full vaccinations,” and as of Thursday’s update, 1,388,603 people were considered full vaccinations after receiving vaccinations in the state according to the vaccine dashboard. That total includes 89,902 out-of-state residents, according to the site. Of the full vaccinations in Pennsylvania, 40,867 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased Thursday following three straight days of small increases. Hospitalizations statewide dropped from 1,513 last Wednesday to 1,433 as of Sunday, followed by three days of increases — to 1,450 on Monday, 1,489 on Tuesday and then to 1,500 as of Wednesday’s update. On Thursday, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 1,486, according to the state health department. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday throughout the state, 287 were in adult intensive care units and 161 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
