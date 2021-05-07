The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 53 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westmoreland County on Thursday and indicated there were no new coronavirus-related deaths the county for the fourth consecutive day.
Thursday’s 53 new cases bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,111.
Of the county’s case total, 22,460 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,651 are considered probable cases. There have been 96,370 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Over the past seven days (April 30 through May 6), the county has added 629 coronavirus cases, or an average of 89.86 per day. The seven-day total is boosted by daily case totals of 167 on April 30 and the 143 cases reported Wednesday. There were 87 or fewer cases reported in each of the other five days in the past week.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 13,778 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 109.35 per day this year.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported since Sunday, according to the state health department, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 746 and the total in 2021 stayed at 323.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, increasing the total from 440 to 442.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 26, when the last previous update increased the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,166,692 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 981,441 confirmed cases in the state and 185,251 probable cases. So far, 4,438,842 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 57 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Thursday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,447.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,166 (49.78%) are associated with long term care facilities.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 71,083 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,901 cases among staff members at 1,588 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Thursday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,262 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 358 cases among staff members and 318 coronavirus deaths — an increase of 20 since Tuesday.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.7 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 112,552 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 43,294 are considered partially covered.
As of Thursday’s update, 3,710,362 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,825,025 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state dropped again Thursday following increasing coronavirus patient totals earlier in the week, according to the state health department.
As of Thursday’s update to the state health department data, there were 2,047 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,131 on Wednesday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Thursday’s update, 448 were in adult intensive care units and 235 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 2,341.4 as of Thursday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased from 35 to 39 on Thursday, according to the state health department figures.
Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Thursday, five were in adult intensive care units and one was on a ventilator, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 11 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
