There were 47 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported Tuesday in Westmoreland County and one new coronavirus-related death, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic reached 26,864. There have been 18,988 confirmed cases and 7,876 probable cases, according to the state health department, and 86,992 negative tests so far in the county.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
The county has added fewer than 100 new cases each day since Feb. 3, when there were 115 new cases reported.
There have been 7,531 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 123.46 reported per day in 2021.
The county finished the last full week of February with 442 cases, an average of 63.14 new cases per day, and over the latest seven-day period — Feb. 24 through March 2 — has averaged 62.14 cases per day.
The county’s daily average for cases decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
With one new coronavirus-related death reported Tuesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic climbed to 673, and the total in 2021 grew to 250.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office last updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. Feb. 24, increasing the virus-related death total to 416 — up from 408 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 15.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 935,834 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 804,852 confirmed cases in the state and 130,982 probable cases. So far, 3,898,167 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
The statewide coronavirus death total increased by 74 in Tuesday’s update. Since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department, there have been 24,100 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,470 (51.74%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 67,031 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,144 cases among staff members at 1,566 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,037 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 282 cases among staff members and 278 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
Previously, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use required two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday officially authorized a third, single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,720,898 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 51,047 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
As of Tuesday’s update, 762,733 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 20,619 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline, falling to 1,670 as of Tuesday’s update. There were 1,715 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide on Monday, according to the state health department. Statewide hospitalizations dropped from 1,962 on Thursday to 1,720 as of Sunday’s update. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday throughout the state, 354 were in adult intensive care units and 190 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total increased slightly, climbing to 116 as of Tuesday’s update. The patient total in the county had decreased from 115 as of Sunday to 111 as of Monday’s update prior to Tuesday’s increase. There were six coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county as of Tuesday’s update and two on ventilators.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 11 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 39 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 43.3% of total adult ICU beds — along with 93 medical/surgical beds and 76 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease to 361 as of Tuesday’s update. The coronavirus patient total in the region’s hospitals had fallen from 423 on Thursday to 391 on Sunday and 380 as of Monday’s update.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Tuesday, 70 were on adult intensive care units and 26 were on ventilators.
Overall, 322 of the region’s 1,868 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
