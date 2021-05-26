Westmoreland County added 25 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Tuesday’s update to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,989. Last Monday, the county had seven new cases reported.
Of the county’s case total, 22,905 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,084 are considered probable cases. There have been 98,971 negative tests so far in the county.
Over the third full week of May, Westmoreland County added 330 new coronavirus cases, averaging 47.14 per day — down from averages of 52.57 cases per day during the second full week of May and 75.71 in the first week of the month.
Over the past seven days (May 19-25), the county has added 254 coronavirus cases, or an average of 36.28 per day.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 14,656 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 101.07 per day this year.
There was one new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, increasing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 763 and the total in 2021 to 340, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, increasing the total from 440 to 442.
The Westmoreland coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,197,468 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 1,004,304 confirmed cases in the state and 193,164 probable cases. So far, 4,570,073 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as the statewide total since the start of the pandemic grew to 27,085.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,258 (48.95%) are associated with long-term care facilities, according to the state health department’s data for long-term care facilities, last updated at noon Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 71,629 coronavirus cases among residents and 15,330 cases among staff members at 1,590 long-term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,263 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 372 cases among staff members and 323 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 4.5 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. More than half of the state’s adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 132,784 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 35,680 are considered partially covered.
As of Tuesday’s update, 4,518,470 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,600,154 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at https://vaccinate.excelahealth.org/ or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register.
Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Excela is administering only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 and older, and does not have walk-in appointments available, according to its website.
Giant Eagle, Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies have all recently announced limited walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccinations, and signage at the Walmart store in Unity Township indicated walk-in vaccinations are available on-site.
Giant Eagle announced that walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are open to people 18 and older. Individuals arriving for a walk-in vaccination should bring a valid form of identification and their medical insurance information.
Rite Aid announced on April 30 that the chain would accommodate limited walk-ins for coronavirus vaccinations at all of its more than 2,500 stores in 17 states, and CVS made a similar announcement.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline Tuesday, slipping below 1,200 according to the state health department.
As of Tuesday’s update, there were 1,186 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state, down from 1,230 on Monday. Of the coronavirus patients statewide on Tuesday, 301 were in adult intensive care units and 180 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 1,406.5 as of Tuesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased by one as of Tuesday’s update. After falling from 27 as of Thursday’s update to 25 on Sunday and Monday, there were 26 coronavirus patients reported in Westmoreland County hospitals Tuesday. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Tuseday, seven were in adult intensive care units and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 13 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
