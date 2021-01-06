Westmoreland County added 228 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and eight new deaths Tuesday, according to data on the county’s website, surpassing 1,000 new cases since the start of 2021.
With Tuesday’s update, there have been 1,060 new cases this year and 20,393 total coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since March — 15,247 confirmed cases and 5,146 probable cases, according to data on the county site. There have been 74,561 negative coronavirus tests in the county since the start of the pandemic.
With two days of fewer than 130 new coronavirus cases and four of the five days in 2021 seeing increases of fewer than 235 new cases, January is off to a better start than December, which saw 400 or more new cases three times within its first week.
Westmoreland County closed out 2020 by adding 10,072 new coronavirus cases and 224 coronavirus deaths in the month of December, according to figures on the county website.
More than 52% of the county’s total cases and more than 52.95% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths in 2020 came in the final month of the year.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 20 new coronavirus deaths added to the county’s COVID-19 death total, which increased to 443 as of Tuesday’s update to the data on the county website.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its listed total of coronavirus deaths at 5 a.m. Tuesday, increasing its count from 293 to 328.
Of those deaths, 321 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 673,915 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 602,875 confirmed cases in the state and 71,040 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 16,546 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 9,079 (54.87%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 54,956 coronavirus cases among residents and 10,042 cases among staff members at 1,482 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 48 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,702 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 207 cases among staff members and 183 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update at noon Tuesday.
Help is on the way for long term care facilities as COVID-19 vaccinations have begun making their way to residents and employees. Residents and staff at Westmoreland Manor, the county-owned personal care home in Hempfield Township, began receiving inoculations last week, according to officials there.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 144,863 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 4,398 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Tuesday, there were 5,684 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Pennsylvania, according to the state health department — down from 5,962 as of the Dec. 30 update but up from 5,630 on Monday. Of those patients, 1,148 were in adult intensive care units and 700 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Tuesday’s update there were 178 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 18 in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 22 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 24 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 26.7% of total adult ICU beds — 56 medical/surgical beds and 97 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,282 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 289 were on adult intensive care units and 139 were on ventilators. Overall, 449 of the region’s 1,552 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region for weeks had exceeded the anticipated staffing shortage mark, but since last Wednesday, the region has fallen below the 33% figure. As of Tuesday’s update 25.6% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages. The Keystone HCC was the only region in the state to meet any of the criteria Tuesday, as 40.9% of hospitals in that region reported anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 1.8% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s last update on Tuesday and 47.3% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
