Through the first two full weeks of 2021, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread and claim lives in Westmoreland County at an alarming rate.
According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were another 14 coronavirus deaths reported in Westmoreland County on Thursday and 203 new COVID-19 cases.
The county has seen 3,380 new coronavirus cases and 93 new deaths attributed to the virus this year, averaging more than 6.6 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus death total surpassed 500 after 11 new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, and increased to 516 after Thursday’s update.
The death rate has slowed slightly since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths and more than 10,000 new cases.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, there have now been 22,713 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 748,564 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 661,700 confirmed cases in the state and 86,864 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 18,742 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 9,823 (52.4%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 58,577 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,010 cases among staff members at 1,507 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 48 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,792 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 238 cases among staff members and 192 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Thursday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 321,404 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 8,669 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Thursday’s update, 52,125 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 1,970 are in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine shared an update Tuesday on the vaccine, stressing its safety and efficacy.
“I am here to tell you that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use, and very good at protecting people who are vaccinated,” Wolf said. “If you hear a rumor about COVID-19 from a friend, or see something online that concerns you, take a few minutes to verify the information before you get too worried. Five minutes of fact checking can save you and your loved ones a lot of worry.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have continued to decline this week, slipping below 5,000 on Thursday. There were 4,980 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the state health department, down from 5,069 Wednesday, 5,204 Tuesday and 5,232 Monday. Of those patients, 1,013 were in adult intensive care units and 626 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Thursday’s update, there were 147 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — down from 152 Wednesday, 157 Tuesday and 159 Monday — with 13 in adult intensive care units and six on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 17 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 24 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 26.7% of total adult ICU beds — 81 medical/surgical beds and 106 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 930 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Thursday, down from 969 Wednesday, 1,003 Tuesday and 1,029 Monday. Of those patients, 245 were on adult intensive care units and 105 were on ventilators.
Overall, 415 of the region’s 1,555 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
