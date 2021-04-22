Westmoreland County added 137 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and saw three new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The county wrapped up the third full week of April by adding 829 new cases from April 15-21, an average of 118.42 per day. Weekly case totals and averages had trended upward since the start of March, reaching 996 cases (142.28 per day) in the second full week of April before the pace slowed in the past week.
The 137 new cases reported Wednesday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 31,830.
Of the county’s case total, 21,668 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,162 are considered probable. There have been 94,282 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 12,497 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 112.58 per day this year.
The three new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county in Wednesday’s update to the state health department data increased Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic to 731 and the total in 2021 to 308.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. on April 6, increasing the total from 427 to 431. The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 11 p.m. March 18, when the last previous update increased the total from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,118,470 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 943,963 confirmed cases in the state and 174,507 probable cases. So far, 4,312,611 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 60 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 25,827 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,054 (50.54%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,293 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,652 cases among staff members at 1,587 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,157 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 354 cases among staff members and 298 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 2.8 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Wednesday’s update, 2,886,162 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,907,425 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 88,931 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 50,094 are considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register.
Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Despite the vaccination push gaining steam, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased again Wednesday, according to the state health department.
As of Wednesday’s update, there were 2,842 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, up from 2,833 on Tuesday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update, 579 were in adult intensive care units and 298 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,592.2 as of Wednesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased to 60 as of Wednesday’s update after rising from 54 on Monday to 59 on Tuesday, according to the state health department. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Wednesday, 15 were in adult intensive care units and nine were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 14 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
