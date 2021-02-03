Westmoreland County saw a bump in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Tuesday after 117 new cases and four virus-related deaths were reported, according to data on the county website.
Prior to Tuesday’s update, the county had gone three straight days with 85 or fewer new cases reported, and had fewer than 100 new cases in seven of the previous 11 days.
On Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County, the smallest single-day increase in the county since Oct. 7.
There have been 5,550 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 168.18 per day in 2021.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 18 of those 19 days.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, there have now been 24,883 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,925 confirmed cases and 6,958 probable.
The four coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in Westmoreland County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 610 and the total this year to 187, averaging 5.66 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 850,488 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 739,333 confirmed cases in the state and 111,155 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 21,812 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Tuesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,406 (52.29%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 63,447 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,165 cases among staff members at 1,544 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,910 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 261 cases among staff members and 234 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Tuesday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 822,818 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 22,442 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Monday’s update, 201,797 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 6,373 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased by one Tuesday after steadily declining for more than a week. There were 3,281 patients hospitalized for coronavirus as of Tuesday’s update, up from 3,280 on Monday. As of Sunday’s update to the state health department’s website, there were 3,370 patients hospitalized for coronavirus in the state. Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday throughout the state, 669 were in adult intensive care units and 380 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total remained steady Tuesday with 141 patients hospitalized in the county. There were nine coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and six on ventilators Tuesday, up from four on Monday. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 19 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 31 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 34.4% of total adult ICU beds — 56 medical/surgical beds and 73 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw one additional COVID-19 patient on Tuesday compared to Monday, with 634 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region as of Tuesday’s update. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Tuesday, 125 were on adult intensive care units and 72 were on ventilators, up from 123 and 67, respectively, on Monday.
Overall, 353 of the region’s 1,562 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
