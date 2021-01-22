Westmoreland County saw its seventh straight day of posting fewer than 200 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Thursday, closing out the third full week of 2021 on an encouraging note.
According to the county website and Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 107 new COVID-19 cases and four coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county on Thursday. For the seven-day period from Jan. 15-21 the county added 1,018 cases, averaging 145.4 new cases per day compared to 244.3 cases per day the previous week.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, there have now been 23,731 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,187 confirmed cases and 6,544 probable. There have been 4,398 new coronavirus cases reported since the start of 2021.
The county on Monday experienced its smallest single-day increase in cases since Nov. 7 with 80 new cases reported, according to the state health department.
Monday was the first day of 2021 with fewer than 100 cases reported in the county and the first day since Dec. 28 the county’s new case figure has been in double-digits.
The county’s new case rate has slowed recently, with fewer than 210 new cases reported in 10 of the last 11 days and fewer than 175 new cases reported six times in the past week.
The four new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Westmoreland County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 557 and the total this year to 134, averaging 6.4 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 788,834 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 694,492 confirmed cases in the state and 94,342 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 20,128 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Thursday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,137 (50.3%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 60,597 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,372 cases among staff members at 1,525 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,854 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 251 cases among staff members and 211 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Thursday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 454,879 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 12,159 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Wednesday’s update, 88,450 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 3,097 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased on Thursday to 4,758 after Wednesday saw 4,882 coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 851 were in adult intensive care units and 530 were on ventilators. Both those figures represented a decrease from Wednesday, when 889 were in adult intensive care units and 546 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total decreased slightly from Wednesday’s update as well. There were 146 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Thursday, compared to 153 on Wednesday, according to the state health department. As of Thursday’s update there were 11 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and six on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 18 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 30 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 33.3% of total adult ICU beds — 68 medical/surgical beds and 105 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall saw a reduction in COVID-19 patients on Thursday with 787 reported. The region had 828 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 870 on Tuesday and 861 on Monday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Thursday, 175 were on adult intensive care units and 94 were on ventilators.
Overall, 402 of the region’s 1,551 available ventilators were in use as of Thursday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.