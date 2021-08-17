The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have added Westmoreland County and several surrounding counties in western Pennsylvania to the list of communities that now have a high level of COVID-19 transmission.
The CDC defines a “high” transmission level as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people or a 10% positivity rate in a particular county over a seven-day period. While Westmoreland County’s positivity rate is at just over 6.7%, the CDC has reported the seven-day average of cases in the county last week topped 106.33 per 100,000 people — that’s a 93.23% increase on average.
Westmoreland County isn’t alone. In addition, other counties in the region — Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington, Beaver, Greene and Armstrong — are also reporting to now be in the high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC. Indiana and Somerset counties remain in the “substantial” transmission category, which has a threshold of 50-100 cases per 100,000 people or 5% to 10% positivity rate in a seven-day period.
Allegheny County is up over the 100 cases per 100,000 threshold as well with a positivity rate just over 5% over the last seven days. The Allegheny County Health Department noted that the county has gone from 10 to 15 new cases daily in late June and early July to more than 200 per day in recent days. On Monday, the department reported just under 600 cases over the previous three days.
Health officials continue to counsel the best defense against the virus — especially for those who are particularly vulnerable — remains to be vaccination.
Currently, the CDC data reports that 47.7% of Westmoreland County’s population (12 and older) have been fully vaccinated and 56.7% have received at least one dose.
Only one county in Pennsylvania — Sullivan County — is considered to have low transmission, according to the CDC data.
