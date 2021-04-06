Citing concerns over changing coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions and mandates, the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival Board of Directors announced the cancellation of 2021 edition of the festival.
It’s the second straight summer in which the annual event that brought hundreds of artists, crafters and vendors to Twin Lakes Park in Unity and Hempfield townships has been canceled.
This year’s Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival was scheduled to be held at the park from July 1-4.
“We cannot safely offer our vendors, visitors and performers an enlightening, entertaining and enriching festival that they have come to experience with the current restrictions and mandates,” according to an announcement on the festival’s website and Facebook page.
The 48th Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival is planned for June 30 through July 3, 2022.
“The festival takes an entire year to plan, so we cannot wait until June to see what restrictions and mandates are in place,” according to the announcement of the 2021 festival’s cancellation. “Final preparations for this year’s festival are starting now. With the current restrictions, we are unable to move forward. Due to the magnitude of the festival, we have to allow for time in advance to prepare Twin Lakes Park.”
As in 2020, organizers are planning to offer a “virtual festival,” in place of the in-person event.
Plans for the virtual event include an online version of the Westmoreland Art Nationals Fine Art & Photography Exhibition, customarily held during the festival, being presented virtually on the festival website, artsandheritage.com, and its Facebook page.
Links to vendor and band websites will also be available on the festival website, along with further updates on the 2021 virtual event.
