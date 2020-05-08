The Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, scheduled for July 2-5 at Twin Lakes Park in Unity and Hempfield townships, has been canceled.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancelation of the 46th Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival. Due to the current crisis, and not knowing when things will be resolved, we felt this was the best option for the safety of everyone involved,” a statement on the festival’s website reads. “The festival thanks all of our past visitors, crafters, artists, musicians, performers, sponsors and volunteers who have been part of the festival. Without their continued support the festival would not have gone on for the last 45 years.”
The festival is set to resume next summer, July 1-4, 2021.
“We look forward to presenting exceptional visual arts, traditional crafts, educational activities, and live performing artists to enlighten, entertain, and enrich the community, while preserving and demonstrating Pennsylvania’s historical and living cultural heritage in 2021,” according to the website statement.
The 2020 Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival will offer a “virtual festival,” with the Westmoreland Art Nationals Fine Art & Photography Exhibition customarily held during the festival presented virtually on the festival website, artsandheritage.com.
Links to vendor and band websites will also be available on the festival website, along with further updates on the 2020 virtual event.
