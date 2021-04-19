Westmoreland County added 337 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since Thursday, with daily new cases dipping below 100 on Sunday for the first time since April 12, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
There were 166 new cases reported Friday and 101 reported Saturday followed by 70 new cases Sunday. The 337 new cases since Thursday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 31,490.
Of the county’s case total, 21,509 are classified as confirmed cases and 9,981 are considered probable cases. There have been 93,832 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 12,157 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 112.56 per day this year.
The seven-day average daily case total for the county has increased each week since the beginning of March after shrinking through most of January and the entire month of February.
In the first full week of April, the county added 827 new coronavirus cases for an average of 118.14 new cases per day. In the second full week of the month, Westmoreland County’s case total increased by 996, an average of 142.28 new cases per day.
Over the past seven days (April 12-18), Westmoreland County has added 885 new cases, averaging 126.42 new cases daily.
With five new coronavirus-related death reported in the county since Thursday’s update to the state health department data, Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 724 and the total in 2021 grew to 301.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total for the county at 5 a.m. on April 6, increasing the total from 427 to 431. The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 11 p.m. March 18, when the last previous update increased the total from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 1,103,616 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 935,702 confirmed cases in the state and 171,675 probable cases. So far, 4,288,381 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to Sunday’s update to the state health department figures, there have been 25,688 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 122 since Thursday’s update.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 2.7 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Sunday’s update, 2,744,149 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,863,935 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 84,696 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 50,930 are considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Despite the vaccination push gaining steam, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased over the weekend, according to the state health department.
As of Sunday’s update, there were 2,638 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, up from 2,577 on Thursday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Sunday’s update, 551 were in adult intensive care units and 278 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,497.6 as of Sunday’s update.
While statewide hospitalizations increased, Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total decreased over the weekend, dropping from 61 on Thursday to 50 as of Sunday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Sunday, 11 were in adult intensive care units and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 16 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
